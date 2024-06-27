Sale of VSP assets a prelude to its strategic sale, warns CITU

The Centre has put up for sale the stockyards of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities in the country for a whopping ₹476 crore. It has also put up for sale the steel plant quarters land in Visakhapatnam, said CITU state general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that contrary to the claims of BJP leaders, the Centre has not gone back on its decision to proceed with the strategic sale of VSP and that it was evident from the sale of the plant’s assets. He demanded that the Centre should issue a statement that it has repealed its decision on the sale of VSP.

He alleged that the VSP has been operated at 60% to 70% of its capacity for the last three years on some pretext, such as a shortage of raw materials, lack of funds for operations, or lack of supply of raw materials through Gangavaram Port.

He also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was responsible for VSP making losses to the tune of ₹4,000 crore during 2023-24. He demanded that the Centre stop creating hurdles in the functioning of the plant.

Referring to the BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to Steel Minister H.D. Kumara Swamy in Delhi seeking the merger of VSP with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Mr. Narasinga Rao said all the unions and political parties were seeking the merger with SAIL for a long time now.

He opined that if they were committed to finding a solution to the problem, BJP State president D. Purandeswari, Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, Visakhapatnam MP K. Sribharat, and others should have given the memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of submitting it to the Steel Minister

The CITU leader said that banks were ready to extend ₹3,000 crore as a loan to VSP if the Centre gave it the Letter of Credit. He alleged that the Finance Ministry was not deliberately giving the sanction to push VSP into further losses.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has a golden opportunity to save VSP from privatisation as the BJP-led NDA government was dependent on the support of the TDP in Parliament. Recalling the support extended by Mr. Naidu to the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi’s (VUPPC) struggle before the general elections, he said that the time has now come to prove his commitment for the cause.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan should also use his rapport with the Prime Minister to save the biggest PSU in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

