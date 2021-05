VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2021 19:40 IST

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to ban sale of meat, fish and other seafood on May 23 (Sunday). GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that the decision has been taken in view of curfew and huge gathering of people which are becoming super spreaders.

