The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to ban sale of meat, fish and other seafood on May 23 (Sunday). GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that the decision has been taken in view of curfew and huge gathering of people which are becoming super spreaders.
Sale of meat, seafood banned on Sunday
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
May 22, 2021 19:40 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
May 22, 2021 19:40 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 22, 2021 7:41:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/sale-of-meat-seafood-banned-on-sunday/article34622711.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story