Sale of firecrackers picks up ahead of Deepavali in Visakhapatnam

People bringing firecrackers from stalls set up at AU Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

After a slow start, the sale of firecrackers picked up on Sunday in the city. Festive rush was witnessed as a large number of families thronged the firecracker stalls set up at various parts of the city.

Various grounds in Andhra University housed around 150 stalls, making it the biggest point for firecracker sales for people in the city. The stalls witnessed rush throughout the day, especially during the evening. Children were seen very enthusiastically collecting their favourite firecrackers at the stalls. Similar to AU, stalls were arranged at Alwar Das Grounds in MVP Colony, Gajuwaka, HB Colony, Lawson's Bay Colony, MVP double road, Beach Road and many other areas.

A child with a toy gun at a firecracker stall at AU Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A large variety of firecrackers were arranged in all the stalls attractively to gain attention of the customers. Different types of toy guns for children were a special attraction. All the stalls offered good discounts, depending on the purchase. "During the last two years, the restrictions due to the pandemic dampened the spirits of the citizens. This year, with the situation improving, we decided to celebrate the festival in a grand manner," said K Abhilash, of Maharanipeta. He added that most of his collection include flower pots, sparklers, colour matches, pencils and ground spinners.

Anand from Peda Waltair, who purchased firecrackers worth ₹4,200, said that the prices of the firecrackers have been gradually increasing over the years. He said that he was interested in purchasing 'thousand walas' in more quantity.

Srikanth Reddy, a fireworks stall owner from MVP Colony, said that most of the people prefer basic firecrackers like flowerpots, ground spinners and sparklers keeping in view of children. He also admitted that due to increase in prices of raw materials, transportation and other charges, the prices of firecrackers is slightly increased compared to previous years. Several traders heaved a sigh of relief with no hindrance due to rains as feared. Local markets, Rythu bazaars and sweet shops wore a festive look, as people flocked to purchase diyas, candles, fruits and other essentials for the Diwali festival. Different varieties of clay diyas were in high demand at all the places, as people were eager to purchase them in large numbers to decorate their homes.