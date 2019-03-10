Saint-Gobain to set up unit in city

Glass manufacturing major Saint-Gobain, will be setting up a manufacturing unit at Atchyuthapuram in Visakhapatnam district at a cost of ₹2,000 crore, according to J. Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer of the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB).

He was speaking at a seminar here in on Saturday, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), A.P. branch, on economic potential of Andhra Pradesh.

According to him, the State had made a lot of progress since 2014, when it was bifurcated, in spite of several setbacks and disadvantages it had suffered in the process of bifurcation.

“At present, Saint-Gobain has a modern glass manufacturing unit at Sri Perambudur near Chennai in Tamil Nadu and the same plant will be replicated here in Visakhapatnam district, but in course of time the capacity may be hiked and may produce even more than the Chennai pant,” he said.

He also said that the State was planning to set up an electronics park in 1,000 acres.

“We also want to set up an MSME park in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State and some of them have already started functioning,” he said.

According to him, a number of major investments have come into the State such as Kia Motors manufacturing plant in Anantapur district, Foxconn unit in Sri City in Chittoor district and several others.

“Two big projects are coming up in the State — the Adani data centre park entailing investment of ₹70,000 crores in phases in Visakhapatnam, and Asia Pulp and Paper unit near Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam district entailing investment of ₹24,500 crore. Asia Pulp unit, besides creating 4,500 direct jobs, will also benefit more than 50,000 farmers in Prakasam and other districts of the State,” he said. On the AP MedTech zone, he said, “We virtually started from the scratch in 2014 and since then 824 projects entailing investment of ₹1.80 lakh crore have gone into production and several more are in the advanced stages.”On the role of the APEDB, he said it was a statutory body created by the State government to facilitate policy formulation and also in setting up projects and attracting investment in different sectors. “We have ₹2.47 lakh crore of committed investment in different projects. The State stands first in ease of doing business and the APEDB has bagged the first prize in the country,” he added.