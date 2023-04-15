Saikanth Varma takes charge as GVMC Commissioner in Visakhapatnam

April 15, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

C.M. Saikanth Varma, a 2015 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Saturday. He has succeeded Mr P. Raja Babu, who was transferred and posted as Collector of Krishna district recently. Mr. Varma previously worked as the Joint Collector of the YSR Kadapa district.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that “Visakhapatnam is the biggest, important and oldest corporations in Andhra Pradesh. It is an honour for me to take charge as GVMC Commissioner. I thank the State Government, especially Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for giving me the opportunity,”

Mr. Saikanth Varma said that he would strive to develop the corporation with the cooperation of the officials as well as the citizens. He said that all the good initiatives which were being implemented by the previous officials would be taken forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

After assuming charge, he met Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who wished him good luck.