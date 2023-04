Saikanth Varma is GVMC Commissioner

April 07, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CM Saikanth Varma, a 2015-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Mr. Varma, who was the Joint Collector of Kadapa district, was chosen for the post as a part of a reshuffle of IAS officers on Thursday. Incumbent Municipal Commissioner P. Raja Babu has been posted as the Collector of Krishna district. ADVERTISEMENT

