Sai organisations plan to distribute 1 lakh masks

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations have begun work to provide at least 1 lakh masks being prepared by various wings of women devotees to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

As there is an acute shortage of masks, women of the Service, Youth and Disaster Management wings and Balavikas Gurus are trying to fill the gap. The initiative was undertaken by the organisation State president S.G. Chalam.

Masks are being prepared with quality material as suggested by the Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED), the leading vocational training institute in Hyderabad. A majority of the women have started stitching masks at their homes while some took up the work at Sri Sathya Sai Rural Vocational Training Centre at Yendada.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry collected masks from District Mahila Service wing coordinator Ammaji. The masks are being handed over to government officials for distribution across the State.

The office-bearers of Sevadal have distributed masks to small vendors and auto drivers, among others.