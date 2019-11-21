Sai devotees observe ‘Service Day’

Several service activities were organised under the aegis of Sri Sathya Sai City Seva Samiti on Wednesday, as part of 94th birthday celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.
The samiti members observed the day as ‘Service Day’. Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation district president V.R. Nageswara Rao, accompanied by several Seva Dal members, offered fruits to the patients at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital in MVP Colony.
Several patients who have undergone major heart surgeries at Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital at Puttaparthi and Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru were reviewed by senior doctors as part of the ‘Sai Rehabilitation Project’.
Blankets and sarees were distributed patients who were invited to Sri Sathya Sai Prema Sadan Mandir. Later, the devotees chanted Veda which was followed by Nama Sankirtan (bhajans).
