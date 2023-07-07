ADVERTISEMENT

Sahiti Pharma toll reaches six as two more workers die of injuries

July 07, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - Visakhapatnam

At 11.30 a.m. on June 30, seven workers suffered severe burns in a massive explosion that rocked Unit-1 of the Sahiti Pharma plant at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district

The Hindu Bureau

Fire personnel trying to put out the flames, after a fire broke out at a pharma unit, at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The death toll in the fire accident at Sahiti Pharma reached six as two more workers succumbed to burn injuries on July 6.

Singamsetti Nuka Naidu, 40, of Bhogapuram village in Vizianagaram district, died on July 6 morning while Sadireddy Rajababu of Rebaka village in Nakkappalli mandal, Anakapalli district, died in the evening.

ALSO READ
Buddha Venkanna seeks probe by HC judge into pharma accidents

One more worker is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH). A union leader, G. Satyanarayana, said the worker is recovering well and is likely to be discharged from hospital on July 7.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has announced ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the families of the deceased but has not paid a single rupee so far. The company has paid an amount of ₹1 lakh to each of the families of the deceased,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

ALSO READ
Scientists express concern over spree of fatal fire accidents at pharma industries

At 11.30 a.m. on June 30, seven workers suffered severe burns in a massive explosion that rocked Unit-1 of the Sahiti Pharma plant at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district. The explosion led to a fire that gutted the factory.

“Despite repeated occurrences of explosions and fire accidents in the SEZ, the authorities concerned and companies have not initiated any stringent measures and coordinated safety operations and mock drills to mitigate the problems. The local authorities including the Collector have not yet undertaken any review with the company representatives,” Mr. Satyanarayana alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US