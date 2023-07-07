Sahiti Pharma toll reaches six as two more workers die of injuries

July 07, 2023 03:34 am | Updated 03:34 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The death toll in the fire accident at Sahiti Pharma reached six as two more workers succumbed to burn injuries on July 6.

Singamsetti Nuka Naidu, 40, of Bhogapuram village in Vizianagaram district, died on July 6 morning while Sadireddy Rajababu of Rebaka village in Nakkappalli mandal, Anakapalli district, died in the evening.

One more worker is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH). A union leader, G. Satyanarayana, said the worker is recovering well and is likely to be discharged from hospital on July 7.

“The government has announced ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the families of the deceased but has not paid a single rupee so far. The company has paid an amount of ₹1 lakh to each of the families of the deceased,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

At 11.30 a.m. on June 30, seven workers suffered severe burns in a massive explosion that rocked Unit-1 of the Sahiti Pharma plant at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalli district. The explosion led to a fire that gutted the factory.

“Despite repeated occurrences of explosions and fire accidents in the SEZ, the authorities concerned and companies have not initiated any stringent measures and coordinated safety operations and mock drills to mitigate the problems. The local authorities including the Collector have not yet undertaken any review with the company representatives,” Mr. Satyanarayana alleged.