May 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Kamakhya Amrutha Sodhana will perfrom Sahasra Chandi Parayana and Homam at RK Beach here on May 13, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The programme would be conducted for world peace and prosperity with 108 Homa Kundams and 1,008 devotees, the release added.

Devotees can register their names. The oranisers will provide necessary puja materials and there will be no fee for participation. Details can be obtained over 9160005430 and 9440330246.

ADVERTISEMENT