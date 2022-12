Safety works: some trains cancelled, rescheduled on December 15

December 10, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In view of safety related modernisation works in Palasa –Visakhapatnam section of Waltair division and commissioning of doubling works in Talcher road - Angul of Khurda Road division, four trains will be cancelled, five trains rescheduled and one train will be short- terminated on December 15, according to an official release here on Saturday.

The cancelled trains included 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur express and 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam express , Train 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar intercity express and 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam, Train 08522 Visakhapatnam- Gunupur passenger and 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam and Train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and Palasa-Visakhapatnam.

Rescheduled trains included 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha express. Train 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela two hours late. Train 2830 Bhubaneswar-Chennai express four hours late. Train 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark two hours late and 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express will be rescheduled to leave Howrah two hours late.

Train 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express leaving Puri will be short-terminated at Palasa and will return as 18518 from Palasa to Puri instead of Gunupur on the next day.

Train 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express, leaving Amritsar on December 10, will run in diverted route via IB-Jharsuguda– Rourkela– Chakradharpur – Jaroli – Jakhapura– Cuttack– Bhubaneswar.