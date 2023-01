Safety works: 10 train services to be affected on Palasa-Visakhapatnam line on January 19

January 14, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The services of 10 trains will be partially interrupted on the Palasa-Visakhapatnam section of Waltair Railway Division on January 19 due to safety related modernisation works, according to an official release here on Saturday.

The cancelled four trains include 18526 Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur, 18525 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam, 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar, 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam, 08522 Visakhapatnam- Gunupur, 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam, 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa and 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam.

Six rescheduled trains include 22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha, 12830 Bhubaneswar-Chennai, 18417 Puri – Gunupur,18118 Gunupur-Rourkela, 11020 Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark and 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express. The rescheduled trains will be running late by one-and-half-hour to three-and-half hours.