Safety Week celebrations get under way at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 19, 2022 20:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Safety Week celebrations being organised at the Steel Melt Shop-2 Department of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were inaugurated by the Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J. Siva Sankara Reddy, along with Director (operations) of RINL A.K. Saxena on Monday.

An exhibition of safety equipment, safety models, and prototypes was organised as part of the celebrations.

Various activities like workshops on safety aspects, safety marches within the shop floor, road safety campaign, gas and fire mock drills would be organised during the weeklong celebrations. Competitions in safety essay, safety quiz, safety slogans and safety poster making would be conducted for all the employees and contract workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the senior officials, employees and contract workers, Mr. Sivasankara Reddy spoke on the need to adopt safe practices as a habit. He also called for compliance of safety guidelines and appreciated various safety measures being adopted in the VSP. A key chain with the theme: ‘Safety is my responsibility’ was unveiled by the Joint Chief inspector of Factories.

Mr. Saxena emphasised on the importance of safety at workplace and reiterated the concept of ‘Safety is My responsibility’ and said that it has to be practised by every individual. Representatives of various trade unions also spoke.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Abhijit Chakrabothy, CGM (W)-I/c, B.K. Mohanti CGM (Maint & Iron)i/c, M.S.V. Krishnaiah CGM(Safety &Environment), Santanu Dey-GM(SMS-2) in-charge and Head of the Department participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app