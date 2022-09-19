Safety Week celebrations get under way at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The Safety Week celebrations being organised at the Steel Melt Shop-2 Department of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant were inaugurated by the Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J. Siva Sankara Reddy, along with Director (operations) of RINL A.K. Saxena on Monday.

An exhibition of safety equipment, safety models, and prototypes was organised as part of the celebrations.

Various activities like workshops on safety aspects, safety marches within the shop floor, road safety campaign, gas and fire mock drills would be organised during the weeklong celebrations. Competitions in safety essay, safety quiz, safety slogans and safety poster making would be conducted for all the employees and contract workers.

Addressing the senior officials, employees and contract workers, Mr. Sivasankara Reddy spoke on the need to adopt safe practices as a habit. He also called for compliance of safety guidelines and appreciated various safety measures being adopted in the VSP. A key chain with the theme: ‘Safety is my responsibility’ was unveiled by the Joint Chief inspector of Factories.

Mr. Saxena emphasised on the importance of safety at workplace and reiterated the concept of ‘Safety is My responsibility’ and said that it has to be practised by every individual. Representatives of various trade unions also spoke.

Abhijit Chakrabothy, CGM (W)-I/c, B.K. Mohanti CGM (Maint & Iron)i/c, M.S.V. Krishnaiah CGM(Safety &Environment), Santanu Dey-GM(SMS-2) in-charge and Head of the Department participated.