Safety of staff on emergency duty is a challenge: E.A.S. Sarma

With the entire country in a lockdown mode for three weeks with a likelihood of it being stretched further, a number of steps needed to be taken to effectively handle the COVID-19 situation. Protecting municipal, health and police personnel engaged in emergency work and providing essential supplies to people are challenging tasks ahead, former Union Energy Secretary E.A.S. Sarma has said.

He underlined the importance of putting in place a response system to minimise the exposure of those in charge of implementing the lockdown.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, he has suggested that industries should be roped in to contribute as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) for manufacturing masks, gloves, test kits and personal protection equipment. The service of jail inmates may also be utilised, he said.

Expressing apprehensions over the shortage of ventilators that might arise in the worst scenario in the weeks ahead, Mr. Sarma suggested that Andhra Pradesh could ask the industrial units to manufacture the equipment.

Supply of commodities

With a huge demand for essential commodities, Mr. Sarma said the government should give a serious thought to tying up with hyper markets and retail chain stores to operate mobile outlets. “It will reduce pressure on daily markets. Organising home delivery by roping in big departmental stores is another alternative that can be explored,” he said.