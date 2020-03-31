Safety gear sought for sanitation workers in Vizag

GVMC Contract Workers’ Union (CITU) has written to Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, seeking provision of safety gear and other amenities for sanitation workers.

AP Municipal Federation president G. Subba Rao, State honorary president P. Venkata Reddy and working president T. Nookaraju, in a letter to the Minister, noted that the workers had been toiling hard to ensure sanitation amid the pandemic. “Yet, the workers are not being provided with safety gear, identity cards and transportation facilities. They are being stopped by the police due to the lack of identity cards,” they said.

They recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his first Cabinet meeting, had announced that health allowance would be sanctioned to sanitary workers from August 2019, but it was not implemented till date. The CITU was extending support to the Central and State governments in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sanitation, malaria and UGD workers are doing their bit to prevent the spread of the virus by cleaning and spraying of disinfectants. The non-provision of safety gear such as masks and gloves are making them vulnerable for infection,” said Mr. Subba Rao and sought safety gear, identity cards and transportation facilities for the workers. apart from the implementation of new wages and payment of wages to outsourcing workers by 5th of every month.