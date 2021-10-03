Sachivalayam system fulfilling Gandhi’s dreams, says Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 October 2021 00:39 IST

‘As part of Clean Andhra initiative, Visakhapatnam will receive 672 vehicles’

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and Mayor G. Hari Vankata Kumari along with GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the GVMC office here on Saturday on the occasion of Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Mr Srinivasa Rao said that Sachivalayam system is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams, by serving the people. Apart from taking forward government services, the secretariats have also played a crucial role during COVID-19. He also said that as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, Visakhapatnam would receive about 672 vehicles. Ms. Srijana sought support from the people to make Clean Vizag come true. Deputy Mayors and corporators attended.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi at the Collector’s office here on Saturday. He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastry on his birth anniversary. Joint Collectors M. Venugopal Reddy and P. Arun Babu, and others participated.

Khadi exhibition

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a khadi exhibition ‘Khadi Santha’ at the party office. A number of khadi weavers from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts have set up close to 25 stalls in the expo. Wide varieties of sarees, shirts and other garments were displayed for sale. Stalls of Etikopaka toys, ayurvedic products and books were also arranged. Party MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the event was organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), including party State president K. Atchannaidu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, and a few others paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Sastry at the party office. Similarly, Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, MP G. Madhavi and MLA T. Nagi Reddy took part in Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at the party office at Maddilapalem along with other leaders. Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao recalled the services of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle. Gandhi Jayanthi was also observed at Andhra University and GITAM deemed to be university. Visakha Valley School also celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in Ukkunagaram on Saturday with Chairman and Managing Director Atul Bhatt, paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Officials from the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) celebrated the event at their administrative building. Zonal Development Commissioner of VSEZ A. Rama Mohan Reddy and others were present. Mr. Reddy inaugurated a solar powered building that was constructed in a record time of 10 months. Gandhi Jayanthi was also observed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, East Coast Railway and NSTL.