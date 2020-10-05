Sabbam regrets using harsh words against officials

‘I am annoyed by the large number of GVMC workers and police swooping on my residence’

Former MP Sabbam Hari has regretted the harsh words used by him against officials, who came to demolish a wall and some constructions at his house, on the ground that they are ‘illegal.’

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr. Hari said that he was annoyed by the large number of GVMC workers and policemen swooping on his residence in the early hours of Saturday.

He explained: “I uttered those words in a fit of rage and am sorry.”He, however, said that he was not afraid of anyone and he had apologised after realising that he had hurt the feelings of the officials, who were only doing their duty.

The TDP leader claimed those who came to demolish the constructions, told him that they were under pressure from above and expressed their helplessness. “My site was registered after the park wall was built. My building plan was also approved by the corporation authorities. How did they approve the plan, if it is an encroachment?”

“It is a private site, belonging to the person, who sold the land to me. I will send my documents to the GVMC Commissioner, let the officials verify and take a decision on it in 15 days. My lawyer had suggested that we should obtain a stay order from the court. But, I am against it as I have no objection, if they lay a road,” Mr. Hari said.

He also claimed that he had written a letter to the District Collector about a month ago saying that allegations were being made that he had encroached onto the park land and sought a probe to set the record straight. “There is no response from the Collector, so far, and I do not know whether he had received the letter or not,” Mr. Hari added.