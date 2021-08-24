SAAP Chairman seeks sports fraternity support for new policy

‘Preliminary idea is to develop playgrounds in the government high schools’

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy on Monday appealed to athletes, coaches and the sports fraternity to share their ideas and submit recommendations to bring out a new sports policy.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Siddharth said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his nod to bring out a new State sports policy.

The SAAP was inviting the sports fraternity to share their ideas. The preliminary idea was to develop playgrounds in the government high schools, attracting students towards the sports of their choice at the school level. The coaches for various sports would be appointed wherever required as early as possible, he said.