Visakhapatnam

SAAP Chairman seeks sports fraternity support for new policy

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy (right) and Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat at a meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.  

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy on Monday appealed to athletes, coaches and the sports fraternity to share their ideas and submit recommendations to bring out a new sports policy.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Siddharth said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given his nod to bring out a new State sports policy.

The SAAP was inviting the sports fraternity to share their ideas. The preliminary idea was to develop playgrounds in the government high schools, attracting students towards the sports of their choice at the school level. The coaches for various sports would be appointed wherever required as early as possible, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 9:07:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/saap-chairman-seeks-sports-fraternity-support-for-new-policy/article36071797.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY