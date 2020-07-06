Rythu Sangham seeks justice for farmer

The AP Rythu Sangham, an affiliate of All India Kisan Sabha, has demanded justice to a farmer, who was allegedly evicted by a real estate dealer in Survey No. 365/9 of Chouduwada village of K. Kotapadu mandal in the district.
B. Sanyasi Naidu, the aggrieved farmer, had been cultivating crops in 1.02 acres of land in the said village for the past 16 years and was paying taxes. B. Jagadish, a former Sarpanch and real estate dealer, got him evicted by threatening him and has now converted the land into plots and sold them, sangham district president G. Nayana Babu and general secretary K. Appa Rao said in a statement on Monday.
They said that complaints were lodged at the K. Kotapadu Police Station, Endowments Department, the District Collector and the Chief Minister’s office in the past but no action has been initiated so far. The K. Kotapadu Tehsildar had clarified that the land belongs to the Endowments Department and wrote a letter to the latter. The sangham leaders alleged that no action was being taken due to political pressure and sought justice to the farmer and protection of endowment lands.
