Rythu Bharosa Kendra inaugurated

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V Vinay Chand along with political representatives from the region took part in the inauguration of Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at Gudivada village in S Rayavaram mandal in the district on Saturday. Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the opening ceremony online and addressed the officials in a videoconference.

The RBKs will have digital kiosks to help farmers to know the real time market price and also to place orders. Various departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Departments and a few others will jointly monitor the functioning of RBKs. During the interaction programme, a farmer from Gudivada village, D. Atchyuta Ramaraju, appealed to the Chief Minister to construct a bridge over Varaha river. He said that the bridge would benefit people residing in over 10 villages. A few coconut growing farmers brought their problems to his notice.