Rythu Bazaars will be revamped in city, says official

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy holding a review meeting with officials on Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 January 2021 00:59 IST

‘Committee submitted a report on the measures to be taken’

Steps are being taken for revamp and improvement of services at Rythu Bazaars, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has said.

At a review meeting with Marketing, Horticulture, Agriculture and Civil Supplies Department officials on Monday, the Joint Collector said that the committee formed with officials of various departments, has conducted inspections at 13 Rythu Bazaars in the city and submitted a report on the measures to be taken to improve their functioning.

The suggestions made by the committee include vendors at Rythu Bazaars shouldn’t sell their produce to wholesalers before 10 a.m., the rates fixed, should be displayed at the Rythu Bazaars by 7 a.m. every day, Estate Officers should report for duty by 6.30 a.m. every day, DWCRA and other outlets should not sell at higher prices at Rythu Bazaars, sanitation should be improved at the bazaars in coordination with GVMC, a complaint box should be kept to receive complaints from consumers and a website should also be created to ensure transparency and make information available to consumers.

Mr. Reddy directed the Deputy Director of Rythu Bazaars to take total responsibility for the revamp of the Rythu Bazaars and submit a report within 15 days.

The committee discussed the installation of CC cameras, RO plants, non-functional display boards and parking problems at the Rythu Bazaars. The JC directed Assistant Director, Marketing, Kaleswara Rao, to initiate action in this regard.

Rythu Bazaars Deputy Director Papa Rao, Horticulture Officer Radhika, Agriculture Officer Tulasi, Deputy Tahsildar Satyavathi and Marketing Assistant Ganapathi were among those who attended the meeting.