Rythu bazaars to be shifted to nearby spacious grounds

In the wake of COVID-19 scare and to control the rush at the local rythu bazaars which could possibly spread flu from one person to another, the district administration has decided to shift the rythu bazaars to nearby spacious playgrounds. The officials are also mulling to put markings at the vegetable stalls to make sure public follow the social distancing protocol. The decisions were taken during the District Level Committees Meet over the COVID-19 situation, which was held here on Tuesday.

Ever since, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced complete lockdown in the State, rythu bazaars are seen packed with public rushing out to buy essential commodities. Without taking the concept of social distancing seriously, people were seen jostling at the vegetable counters. The officials observed that lack of adequate space in the bazaars is the reason behind the situation.

Taking a serious note on the issue, the Marketing Department and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have decided to run rythu bazaars from nearby grounds and at large vacant spaces, playgrounds.

One of a official from Marketing Department said “In case of Seethammadhara rythu bazaar, the stalls/counters could be shifted to nearby private school ground opposite to it. In case of MVP rythu bazaar, it could run at the nearby A.S Raja Grounds,”

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao suggested to the GVMC Commissioner (In-charge) P. Koteswara Rao to look for shifting the rythu bazaar stalls to nearby municipal school grounds. He also suggested the Marketing Department officials to also consider reducing the number of counters.

“It is not necessary to shift complete rythu bazaars. Some stalls could be shifted to nearby grounds. If we do that, public will be divided. By having rythu bazaars at spacious grounds, we can make sure that public can maintain distance among themselves,” he said. The district administration is working on to complete the shifting procedure within 24 to 48 hours.