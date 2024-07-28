GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rythu bazaars in Visakhapatnam witness heavy rush for subsidised tomatoes

Published - July 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
People standing in long queue lines to purchase tomatoes being sold at ₹32/kg at a rythu bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

People standing in long queue lines to purchase tomatoes being sold at ₹32/kg at a rythu bazaar in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The rythu bazaars in the city have been witnessing long queue lines as people rushed to purchase tomatoes at subsidy price. The Marketing Department has been selling a kg of tomatoes at ₹32 as on date.

People thronged rythu bazaars at MVP Colony, China Waltair, Narasimha Nagar, Seethammadhara, Madhurawada and a few other areas right from the morning to buy tomatoes. As per the locals, private vendors have been selling tomatoes at around ₹70 per kg. Some days ago, the vendors were selling at vegetables at ₹100 per kg.

“We use tomatoes a lot, so myself and my son have come to purchase the vegetable in rythu bazaar. It is better to wait in queue line rather than buying outside. In our area, the vendors are selling them at ₹65 per kg,” said K. Kumari from MVP Colony.

As per the authorities, following inadequate supply of stock, the Marketing Department has been procuring the tomatoes from Madanapalle and surrounding regions to meet the requirement of people, on a no profit no loss basis. As per the officials, the supply of tomotoes is increasing and the situation is likely to improve in the coming days.

