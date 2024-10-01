ADVERTISEMENT

R.V. Hara Prasad takes charge as the new Director General (NS & M) of DRDO in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 01, 2024 05:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Hara Prasad, Director, Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, took over as the Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), of Defence Research and Development Organisation, here on Tuesday, October 1.

A Post Graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering with specialisation in Microwave and Radar Engineering degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Mr. Prasad joined the Defence Electronics and Research Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in 1988 and served in various capacities and delivered and inducted various advanced EW systems to the tri-services, according to an official release.

He has also served as a member of G-FAST (Think Tank group of DRDO) between 2003-05. As Director of the Defence Lab, Jodhpur, since 2022, he has been instrumental for the successful development of technologies/projects in strategic areas.

