GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R.V. Hara Prasad takes charge as the new Director General (NS & M) of DRDO in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 01, 2024 05:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Hara Prasad, Director, Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, took over as the Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), of Defence Research and Development Organisation, here on Tuesday, October 1.

A Post Graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering with specialisation in Microwave and Radar Engineering degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Mr. Prasad joined the Defence Electronics and Research Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, in 1988 and served in various capacities and delivered and inducted various advanced EW systems to the tri-services, according to an official release.

He has also served as a member of G-FAST (Think Tank group of DRDO) between 2003-05. As Director of the Defence Lab, Jodhpur, since 2022, he has been instrumental for the successful development of technologies/projects in strategic areas.

Published - October 01, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.