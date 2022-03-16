Andhra Pradesh: Rushikonda TTD temple to be opened from March 23

Special prayers to be held from March 18 to 23

An aerial view of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, constructed by TTD atop a hill near Rushikonda, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, built by the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) on 10 acres of land atop a hill near Rushikonda, will be opened to the public for darshan from March 23.

Special pujas will be held from March 18 to 23. The idol of the deity would be installed between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. on March 23 and ‘Mahasamprokshana’ would be performed.

Special pujas and rituals would be performed by the priests from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 18 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 19, 20 and 21 and from 9 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. on March 22.

On March 23, the rituals will begin at 5.30 a.m. Devotees will be allowed for darshan from 1.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and again from 7.30 p.m. to 8.45 p.m.

The temple was constructed at a cost of ₹28 crore. The rituals at this temple would be conducted on the lines of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.