Rushikonda south road likely to be re-opened

Published - November 03, 2024 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP MP Bharat and party leader Palla Srinivasa Rao urge police to reopen the road to the public; police respond positively to their request

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File Photo/ANI

The scenic south road of Rushikonda Hill, which was closed down five years ago, is likely to be re-opened for visitors soon.

The road opposite TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s Hill towards Rushikonda Beach was closed following the constructions on the hill by the previous YSRCP government and has remained closed ever since. Even after the formation of the new government, the authorities did not open the route due to concerns over the security of the property on the hill.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Telugu Desam Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and a few other political representatives have urged the police authorities to reopen the road in the public interest. The police have also responded positively to this request. During Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to Visakhapatnam, a few associations also urged him to consider reopening the road.

The picturesque road leading to the Beach was once a favourite hotspot for environmental lovers and vloggers. Closing the road down the road disappointed citizens. A few opined that opening the south road will also reduce traffic congestion and parking woes at the main entrance of Rushikonda Beach.

