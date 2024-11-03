Rushikonda south road likely to be re-opened

The scenic south road of Rushikonda Hill, which was closed down five years ago, is likely to be re-opened for visitors soon.

The road opposite TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s Hill towards Rushikonda Beach was closed following the constructions on the hill by the previous YSRCP government and has remained closed ever since. Even after the formation of the new government, the authorities did not open the route due to concerns over the security of the property on the hill.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Telugu Desam Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and a few other political representatives have urged the police authorities to reopen the road in the public interest. The police have also responded positively to this request. During Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to Visakhapatnam, a few associations also urged him to consider reopening the road.

The picturesque road leading to the Beach was once a favourite hotspot for environmental lovers and vloggers. Closing the road down the road disappointed citizens. A few opined that opening the south road will also reduce traffic congestion and parking woes at the main entrance of Rushikonda Beach.

According to the police authorities, no official orders have been released to open the south road yet. However, several arrangements, like removing the barricades and setting up new ones towards the Rushikonda construction road, need to be completed before traffic can be allowed. A senior police officer from the North Sub-division limits said security also needs to be strengthened.