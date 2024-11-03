GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rushikonda south road likely to be re-opened

TDP MP Bharat and party leader Palla Srinivasa Rao urge police to reopen the road to the public; police respond positively to their request

Published - November 03, 2024 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam.

A view of the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File Photo/ANI

The scenic south road of Rushikonda Hill, which was closed down five years ago, is likely to be re-opened for visitors soon.

The road opposite TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s Hill towards Rushikonda Beach was closed following the constructions on the hill by the previous YSRCP government and has remained closed ever since. Even after the formation of the new government, the authorities did not open the route due to concerns over the security of the property on the hill.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, Telugu Desam Party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and a few other political representatives have urged the police authorities to reopen the road in the public interest. The police have also responded positively to this request. During Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to Visakhapatnam, a few associations also urged him to consider reopening the road.

The picturesque road leading to the Beach was once a favourite hotspot for environmental lovers and vloggers. Closing the road down the road disappointed citizens. A few opined that opening the south road will also reduce traffic congestion and parking woes at the main entrance of Rushikonda Beach.

According to the police authorities, no official orders have been released to open the south road yet. However, several arrangements, like removing the barricades and setting up new ones towards the Rushikonda construction road, need to be completed before traffic can be allowed. A senior police officer from the North Sub-division limits said security also needs to be strengthened.

Published - November 03, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.