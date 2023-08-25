Rushikonda may get an exclusive civil police station soon

August 25, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate may have one more police station at Rushikonda soon, making it the 24th in the city.

Rushikonda has become a most happening region in the city ever since the State government announced that Executive Capital would be set up in the city and the constructions on the Rushikonda Hill started.

YSRCP Uttarandhra Region coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu have already said about Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would work from Visakhapatnam during the Dasara. Some leaders have specifically stated that the Chief Minister would shift on October 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several YSRCP leaders have hinted that though the constructions of the government buildings atop Rushikonda Hill belong to the Tourism Department, the government has the right to convert and use them as the Chief Minister’s camp office or even residence if at all Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy shifts to Visakhapatnam.

A security personnel team of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already visited Rushikonda and checked the constructions atop Rushikonda Hill. The team reportedly suggested that a police station should be set up in the area.

Even as a Marine Police Station is near the hill, the security personnel sought to have a civil police station in the vicinity. At present, some parts of the Rushikonda region come under the Arilova police station limits, while the other parts are under the purview of the P.M Palem police station. The Arilova police station is around 11 km from Rushikonda Hill, while the PM Palem police station is around 7 k.m.

A senior police officer from the Commissionerate says that they have not sent any proposal, recommending setting up of new police stations.

“We sent proposals some years ago, recommending setting up an exclusive Tourism Police Station in Rushikonda. If at all the Chief Minister shifts to Rushikonda region the tourism police station proposal may be approved and converted as a civil police station. It is important to have a police station in the vicinity of the Chief Minister’s camp office and residence,” the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT