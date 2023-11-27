Rushikonda Junction in Visakhapatnam to get major facelift if Millennium Towers to house offices of various government departments

November 27, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Rushikonda Junction near the proposed Chief Minister’s Office, opposite to the GITAM Deemed to be University, at Rushikonda here is poised to become a major junction, if the Millennium Towers identified at Rushikonda hills is used for the needs of the Secretariat level staff of various government departments as per the G.O released earlier this month.

The Millennium Towers are proposed for the camp office space for senior functionaries as per the G.O Rt No. 2283 dated on November 22, 2023.

Interacting with The Hindu on Saturday (November 25), a cross-section of people at the junction said, “We welcome the government to set up necessary administrative offices for secretariat-level officers, but at the same time, they should not hamper our normal life. We are not against the development of the city and Rushikonda.”

P. Apparao of the Marnimamba Autorickshaw Owners and Drivers Welfare Association at Rushikonda Junction said, “Our auto stand is also located here. We hope that the government will develop the junction if they set up their offices in the Millennium Towers here. We are not against those upgradation works and development, but at the same time, we hope that the government will not disturb our auto-stands. If they allot us some proper and dedicated space for autos, it is good.”

Another Rushikonda junction resident Satyam Naidu, a fruit vendor, who sells fruits under a tree, said, “Let’s hope the government shows us an alternative point as they will definitely ask us to move out, once the VIP movement starts here.”

“This is a place where we sell fruits to people including tourists and hospitals nearby. We hope the government will come up with a proper vending point for us. We welcome the development works of the government, said Mr. Naidu.

A police constable working at the sub-control police station at the junction said that after the VIP movement between the Millennium Towers and the proposed CM’s office, the government can definitely set up a separate police station at this junction.

“The junction should be developed with an upgraded police station with permanent staff to control traffic and VIP movement. At present, the personnel in this police outpost are coming from distant places like Bheemili. Apart from traffic signal lights, the area needs flood lights and other infrastructure,” the police constable said.

Road connectivity from this junction point to Endada must be developed with street lights as these are alternative points for safe access to the highway for the general public coming from Bheemili side. There should also be proper and frequent city bus connectivity, said P. Suryanarayana, a frequent commuter from Rushikonda to Maddilapalem in the city.