Rushikonda beach to get better amenities

The Rushikonda Beach will get better infrastructure as part of the Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS), under the umbrella of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project of the Ministry of Tourism.

Rushikonda is among 13 beaches in the country that have been identified for development.

Replying to the unstarred question raised by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said the programme envisaged pilot projects at 13 beaches in India.

More amenities

The beaches will get batter infrastructure and tourist amenities such as eco-friendly biotoilets, shower panels, changing rooms, purified drinking water, access pathways, seating benches, sit-out umbrellas, children play area, fitness equipment, first-aid station, cloak rooms and parking lots for vehicles.

Mr. Javadekar said due care is being undertaken to maintain the pristine environmental character of the beaches.

Security matters

A ‘grey water’ treatment plant for recycling water for horticulture and flushing purposes, a solid waste management plant for processing bio-waste, a solar power plant for energy requirements at the site and landscape lighting, CCTV surveillance and availability of security guards will also be ensured. Safety watch towers and trained life guards with adequate equipment will ensure safety of the bathers. The BEAMS programme, recognising the need of differently-abled visitors, also provides for amphibious wheelchairs both for beach sand and water. The furnishings and cladding of the facilities has been done with extensive use of bamboo and other environment friendly materials.

The government has decided to extend such facilities at around 100 beaches of the country in five years, Mr. Javadekar added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry, in collaboration with the A.P. government, has launched beach suitability assessment survey to identify potential beaches for development. Around 20 beaches across the country have been targeted for development during the 2020-21 fiscal year.