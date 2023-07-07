HamberMenu
Rushikonda Beach entrance fee increased from ₹10 to ₹20 in Visakhapatnam from July 11, say officials

July 07, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Rushikonda Beach Management Committee have decided to increase the entry fee of the beach from ₹10 to ₹20. They have also decided to remove ₹10 fee, which used to be collected at the toilet facility. The decision will be implemented from July 11.

In a release on Friday, the officials from the Tourism Department said that the charges were increased keeping in view the maintenance cost and increase in the number of visitors.

The officials said that visitors can avail R.O water facility, access to swimming zone, toilets, first-aid facility, children play arena and physical fitness arena for free. However, there will be charges for parking and use of change rooms.

Rushikonda is the only ‘Blue Flag’ beach from Andhra Pradesh. The officials said that about 39 staff, including sanitation (beach cleaners), security, lifeguards and others were being maintained by paying around ₹6 lakh per month.

