Rush at tourist spots in Visakhapatnam and ASR districts likely to peak during Dasara holidays

October 16, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With the Dasara vacation beginning, it’s time to pack your bags to enjoy the cool climes at hill stations or chill out on the beaches. While those having the time and money at their disposal can go places within India or abroad, others can plan short trips.

Rush of visitors seen at Araku, Lambasingi, Anantagiri and other places in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and also at Kailasagiri, Rushikonda and other beaches in Visakhapatnam city, during the weekends. It is expected to swell on weekdays also during the Dasara holidays.

Tour operators, however, feel that provision of adequate facilities at the tourist spots and new attractions periodically would draw repeat tourists. Resorts should be developed on the outskirts of the city. With the opening of a number of tourist resorts on the fringes of Hyderabad, the tourist inflow has increased.

The international flights from Visakhapatnam International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Dubai, which were withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the flight to Colombo, which was withdrawn in the past, should all be revived without any further delay to attract tourists from these countries to Visakhapatnam. “We are getting tourists from Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Cambodia, coming to visit the Buddhist heritage sites in Visakhapatnam and North Andhra,” says a tour operator.

Mobile toilets

“Lack of toilets is a major distraction for tourists. Mobile toilets can be provided on the Beach Road from Vizag to Bheemunipatnam. They should be properly maintained and user charges can be collected from tourists, if required. Kailasagiri, a major tourist attraction in the city, has only two public toilets, which is far from adequate to meet the needs of tourists,” he says.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has provided adventure sports like a zip line at the Tajangi reservoir near Lambasingi and tented accommodation for tourists. Maintenance of the equipment has been handed over to Sankar Rao, a local tribal, according to ITDA sources.

“All the 15 resorts, constructed at Lammasinga(Lambasingi), are operational and we are getting good response from tourists, particularly during the weekends. We expect that the rush would peak immediately after the beginning of the Dasara festivities. Similarly, the APTDC properties at MVP Colony, Ananthagiri and Araku are getting tremendous response,” says Haritha, Divisional Manager of AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

“Our proposal to the railway authorities seeking a coach to the APTDC on the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul passenger (Araku train) is pending with the Railway Board. There is a huge demand for our rail-cum-road package to Araku. There are plans to upgrade the Haritha Hotel at MVP Colony at the Jungle Bells at Tyda,” she says.

For online booking log on to www.aptdc.in or www.tourism.ap.gov.in.

