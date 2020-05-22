RUSA members inspect AU

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2020 22:55 IST

Members of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) inspected the development activities being carried out at Andhra University with the RUSA funds here on Friday. The team visited the varsity and interacted with Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy, where he explained about the progress. Expressing satisfaction over the works, RUSA member G Tirupathi Rao said the AU has been utilising the funds very well. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and a few others were present.

