Rural sports and games from today

Sports competitions will be held for boys and girls in villages and mandal headquarters as part of the Janmabhoomiin the district from Jan 2 to 11. The competitions will be held in kabbadi, kho-kho, volley ball, caroms, athletics, and ‘kothi kommachi’ for boys and kabbadi, volley ball, caroms, athletics, skipping, throw ball and ‘thokkudu billa’ for girls

Prizes will be given to the winners on Jan 11.

A 5-K run will also be organised at Narsipatnam on Jan 7 as part of the Janmabhoomi programme.