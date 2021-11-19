Ruling party wins in Anandapuram bypoll

Collector A. Mallikarjuna discussing the counting arrangements with officials during his visit to the counting centre for the ZPTC by-election in Visakhapatnam on November 18, 2021.

19 November 2021 07:30 IST

Voter turnout of 75.28% registered

Korada Venkata Rao of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) defeated Appa Rao Thatraju of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Anandapauram ZPTC elections, the counting of votes for which was done on Thursday.

Mr. Venkata Rao polled 17,539 votes while his nearest rival Mr. Appa Rao polled 13,784 votes. Dukka Venkata Rao of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) pollled 3,667 votes while Padala Ramana of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 264 votes.

The total voters in the Anandapuram ZPTC were 49,336 and the votes polled were 36,517. Of these, 998 were declared ‘invalid’ while 263 voted for NOTA.

Malla Kasi Suresh, who contested as an Independent, won the Nagulapalli-II (Munagapaka) MPTC by defeating his nearest rival Malla Malleswari of the YSRCP. Mr. Suresh polled 812 votes while Malleswari polled 757 votes. Malla Suresh (TDP) secured 174 votes while Hema Naidu Yellapu (JSP) got 56 votes.

In Bhimaboyina Palem (Makavarapalem) MPTC Satyanarayana Ruttala of the YSRCP emerged victorious by bagging 1,235 votes while his nearest TDP rival Chintala Veerraju bagged 1.214 votes and BJP candidate Danimireddi Satyanarayana secured only 18 votes.

In Dibbapalem-III(Atchutapuram) MPTC, the TDP candidate Narasinga Rao Neerukonda bagged 776 votes and won over his YSRCP rival Neerukonda Ashok Kumar, who secured 689 votes.

In Pakalapadu (Golugonda) MPTC Yella Lakshmi Durga of YSRCP secured 1,710 votes and won over Venkatalakshmi Mookala (TDP), who secured 1,271 votes. BJP candidate Killada Somulamma secured only 12 votes.

The MPTC/ZPTC by-elections, held in the district on Tuesday, witnessed an overall turnout of 75.28%.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, Collector A. Mallikarjuna went to the counting centre at Anandapuram and inspected the arrangements made for counting. He inquired about the counting of postal ballots. Later, he supervised the segregation of ballots and directed the polling staff to ensure transparency in the counting process.

Returning Officer and Zilla Parishad CEO Nagarjuna Sagar, Assistant RO Vijay Kumar Raju, RDO Penchala Kishore, Tahsildar Venugopal and MPDO Lavaraju were present.