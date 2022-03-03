YSRCP MLA blames TDP chief for High Court’s ‘adverse verdict’

Naidu is to blame for lack of development in North Andhra, alleges Gudivada Amarnath

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday blamed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for the ‘adverse verdict’ given by the Andhra Pradesh High Court that Amaravati be developed as the capital of the State.

“We respect the verdict, but I do not understand why Opposition parties are celebrating it. We were never against Amaravati and all that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted was decentralised development,” Mr. Amarnath said.

“If Visakhapatnam had become the executive capital of the State, the entire north Andhra region would have witnessed development. But the TDP seems to be against this,” he alleged. “Moreover, the judgment was on expected lines as we have already repealed the three capitals Bill,” the MLA said.