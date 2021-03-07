Ruling party candidates trying to woo voters with liquor, allege BJP leaders

‘Ward volunteers are being asked to work for their success’

BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has alleged that the ruling party candidates were trying to woo the voters with liquor.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the BJP leader alleged that ruling party stickers were being pasted on government vehicles and liquor was being distributed to voters. He said that a vehicle, belonging to a member of the ruling party was seized by the police in the district for transporting liquor bottles. The police were only saying they were investigating the case, without revealing any details, he alleged.

The party symbol on the pamphlet of BJP-JSP nominee Parasurama Raju for the 14th Ward in the GVMC was changed and it was posted on social media to give the impression to the citizens that Mr. Parasurama Raju has defected to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He was also being physically prevented from campaigning in the ward. A complaint was lodged with the Police Commissioner in this regard, he said.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that ward volunteers were being given ₹5,000 each and asked to work for the success of the ruling party nominees.

Mr. Parasuram Raju took exception to the change of the party symbol on his pamphlet and posting it on WhatsApp group. He said that the issue would be taken to the notice of the State Election Commissioner.

