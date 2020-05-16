RTC workers stage protest

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2020 22:58 IST

RTC workers of Maddilapalem and Visakhapatnam- I Depot on Saturday protested the management's decision to do away with the services of contact and outsourcing workers.

Addressing the protest at Maddilapalem, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar said the move rendered 6,257 persons jobless all over the State. The erstwhile TDP government neglected them. But with RTC being taken over by the government, they hoped they would get job security through the outsourcing corporation. Their hopes were belied now.

