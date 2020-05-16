Visakhapatnam

RTC workers stage protest

RTC workers of Maddilapalem and Visakhapatnam- I Depot on Saturday protested the management's decision to do away with the services of contact and outsourcing workers.

Addressing the protest at Maddilapalem, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar said the move rendered 6,257 persons jobless all over the State. The erstwhile TDP government neglected them. But with RTC being taken over by the government, they hoped they would get job security through the outsourcing corporation. Their hopes were belied now.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:59:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/rtc-workers-stage-protest/article31603771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY