RTC will ply special buses to Lambasingi, Araku this winter

The Visakhapatnam Region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate special buses to Lambasingi and Araku on the weekends for the convenience of tourists going on one-day tours during the winter to enjoy the chilly weather in the Agency area.

Schedule

The Lambasingi-bound will leave the Dwaraka Bus Station Complex at 3 a.m., while the one Araku will leave at 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

En route, the Lambasingi bus will cover tourists destinations such as Kothapalli waterfalls, Modamamba temple (Paderu), coffee plantation and Mathsyagundam.

Similarly, the Araku-bound bus will cover Damaku viewpoint, Borra Caves, Galikonda viewpoint, tribal museum, Chaparai waterfalls and Padmapuram Gardens, RTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam said.

Ticket booking

Tickets can be booked on the website: www.apsrtconline.in

For more details, the passengers can dial the phone numbers: 9177101947 or 7382914116.