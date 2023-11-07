RTC to operate special buses to Sabarimala from Visakhapatnam

November 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam region of APSRTC is operating special buses to Sabarimala for the benefit of Ayyappa devotees from November 16, 2023 to January 15, 2024. Tickets can be booked online or at the Reservation Counter at Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS), popularly known as RTC Complex, according to District Public Transportation Officer Appalaraju .

The corporation will operate 5, 6, and 7-day tour packages to Sabarimala in with a slight variation in the coverage of some temples en route. The special package tours to Sabarimala, are being operated by the Visakhapatnam Region of RTC since 2003.

Trained drivers, who have vast experience in the service of Ayyappa devotees, will be deployed for the special package tours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-day package tours will cover Vijayawada, Mel Maravattur, Erumeli and Pamba in the Up direction and Sripuram, Kanipakam, Tirupati and Vijayawada in the Down direction.

The cost per person has been fixed at ₹6,600 (Super Luxury) and ₹6,550 (Ultra Deluxe).

The 6-day tour will cover Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the Up direction, and Tirpuati, Sri Kalahasti and Annavaram in the Down direction.

The cost per head is fixed at ₹7,000 (Super Luxury) and ₹6,900 (Ultra Deluxe)

The 7-day tour will cover Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the Up direction; and Madurai, Rameswar, Tirupati, Sri Kalahasti, Vijayawada, Dwarapudi and Annavaram in the Down direction.

There is also a 7-day tour package with a slight variation in the itinerary. This tour covers Vijayawada, Sri Kalahasti, Bengaluru, Mysore, Guruvayoor, Erumeli, Pamba and Sannidhanam in the Up direction and Sripuram, Kanipakam, Tirupati, Dwarapudi and Annavaram in the Down direction.

The cost per head has been fixed at ₹7,500 (Super Luxury) and ₹7,450 (Ultra Deluxe) for both packages.

Special buses will be operated to the ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ to enable devotees to visit the popular temples of Lord Siva in a single day during the auspicious ‘Karteeka Maasam’, which begins on November 14.

Sri Amareswara Swamy temple on the banks of River Krishna at Amaravati, Sri Someswara Swamy temple at Bhimavaram, Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Palakollu, Sri Bheemeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam and Kumara Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Samarlakota will be covered.

The special buses will start at 5 p.m. on Sundays (November 19, 26, December 3 and 10) during the auspicious Karteeka month to enable devotees to visit the five temples in a single day on Mondays. Similarly, special buses will be operated to Lambasingi, Araku and Dharamatham in view of the picnic season.

More details can be had on the mobile no. 9959225602, 7382921540, 9959225594 or 9100109731.

One can log on to www.apsrtconline.in for online booking of tickets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.