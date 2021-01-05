RTC to operate Sankranti specials from January 8

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 January 2021 18:26 IST

A total of 1,000 Sankranti special buses will be operated by APS RTC from Visakhapatnam to different destinations in the State apart from Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai, from January 8 to 26.

The special buses will be in addition to the regular services being operated every day.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 1,672 special buses were operated for Sankranti last year by the Visakhapatnam Region of APS RTC to different destinations from the city. But, this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, only 1,000 special buses are proposed. The specials will be operated to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Narsapur and Bhimavaram apart from Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Srikakulam, Sompeta and Ichchapuram in north Andhra, says RTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam.

Tickets for these special buses can be booked online on www.apsrtconline.in or can be obtained from Authorised Ticket Booking (ATB) agents of RTC. He said that more special buses would be operated, based on the demand. The number of buses to be operated to different destinations from Visakhapatnam are: Hyderabad – 109, Vijayawada – 250, Chennai – 3, Kakinada – 85, Srikakulam, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvatipuram, Sompeta, Bobbili and Palasa – 325, Amalapuram, Narsapur, Bhimavaram – 13 and Rajamahendravaram – 200.