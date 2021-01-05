RTC to operate Sankranti specials from January 8

A total of 1,000 Sankranti special buses will be operated by APS RTC from Visakhapatnam to different destinations in the State apart from Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai, from January 8 to 26.
The special buses will be in addition to the regular services being operated every day.
As many as 1,672 special buses were operated for Sankranti last year by the Visakhapatnam Region of APS RTC to different destinations from the city. But, this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, only 1,000 special buses are proposed. The specials will be operated to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Narsapur and Bhimavaram apart from Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Srikakulam, Sompeta and Ichchapuram in north Andhra, says RTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam.
Tickets for these special buses can be booked online on www.apsrtconline.in or can be obtained from Authorised Ticket Booking (ATB) agents of RTC. He said that more special buses would be operated, based on the demand. The number of buses to be operated to different destinations from Visakhapatnam are: Hyderabad – 109, Vijayawada – 250, Chennai – 3, Kakinada – 85, Srikakulam, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvatipuram, Sompeta, Bobbili and Palasa – 325, Amalapuram, Narsapur, Bhimavaram – 13 and Rajamahendravaram – 200.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath