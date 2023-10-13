RTC to operate 250 Dasara special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations

October 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 250 special buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam to various destinations by the RTC for the Dasara festival from October 18 to 30.

The special buses will be operated to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram and other places. They would also be operated to places in nearby districts like Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Ichchapuram, Kakinada and Rajahmundry, according to District Public Transportation Officer A. Appalaraju.

The fares for travel by these special buses will be the same as regular services. Passengers can book their tickets by logging on to the website www.apsrtconline.in or obtain them from ATB (Authorised Ticket Booking) Agents of RTC at various places in the city and other places. Those who book their tickets for the outward and return journey can avail of a special discount of 10%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special buses to be operated from Visakhapatnam are: 37 to Hyderabad, 60 to Vijayawada, 100 buses to Srikakulam, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Sompeta, Bobbili and Palasa, 3 buses to Amalapuram and Bhimavaram, and 25 buses each to Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.