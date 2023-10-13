HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RTC to operate 250 Dasara special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations

October 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 250 special buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam to various destinations by the RTC for the Dasara festival from October 18 to 30.

The special buses will be operated to Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, Bhimavaram and other places. They would also be operated to places in nearby districts like Vizianagaram, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Ichchapuram, Kakinada and Rajahmundry, according to District Public Transportation Officer A. Appalaraju.

The fares for travel by these special buses will be the same as regular services. Passengers can book their tickets by logging on to the website www.apsrtconline.in or obtain them from ATB (Authorised Ticket Booking) Agents of RTC at various places in the city and other places. Those who book their tickets for the outward and return journey can avail of a special discount of 10%.

The special buses to be operated from Visakhapatnam are: 37 to Hyderabad, 60 to Vijayawada, 100 buses to Srikakulam, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Sompeta, Bobbili and Palasa, 3 buses to Amalapuram and Bhimavaram, and 25 buses each to Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.