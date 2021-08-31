RTC to introduce door delivery of cargo from September 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 August 2021 18:35 IST

Parcels weighing between 1 kg and 10 kg will be delivered within a radius of 10 km from Dwaraka Bus Station, says official

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the drop in Occupancy Ratio (OR) of buses, the Visakhapatnam region of AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has achieved good growth in cargo revenue during the 2020-21 fiscal compared to the previous year. Buoyed by the growth in cargo revenue, the RTC is introducing door delivery of small parcels with effect from September 1.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, Regional Manager M.Y. Danam said that parcels, weighing between 1 kg and 10 kg, would be delivered at the doorstep of customers, within a radius of 10 km from the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS).

The delivery charges have been fixed very reasonably at ₹15 plus GST for parcels up to 1 kg, ₹25 plus GST from 1 kg to 6 kg and ₹30 plus GST for parcels, weighing 6 to 10 kg. The door delivery would save customers the hassle of travelling to the DBS, in the city traffic, and collecting their parcels. He said that the door delivery facility was being made available at district headquarters apart from Tirupati, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram cities, for the present. Based on the response from customers, it would be extended to other places also, he added.

The door delivery service would be available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Replying to queries, he said that ‘door pick up’ of parcels would be planned in future.

The cargo revenue earned by the Visakhapatnam region during 2020-21 is ₹6 crore as against ₹4.5 crore during 2019-20. Similarly, the Vizianagaram Zone of APSRTC achieved cargo revenue of ₹21 crore this year compared to ₹16 crore last year.